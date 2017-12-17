Power outage cripples Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Posted 3:16 pm, December 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, December 17, 2017

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 10: The security lines (background) remain empty as delayed passengers find places to sit around Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after a snow storm on January 10, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue declared a state of emergency because of snowfall and ice across Atlanta and Georgia. A winter storm stretched across the Southeast as freezing rain and sleet followed on the heels of a heavy snow that blanketed the region. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is leaving thousands of passengers stranded and planes grounded indefinitely.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights to Atlanta at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, meaning that planes are being held at their departure airports, according to a tweet on the airport’s verified Twitter account. Departures from the airport are delayed because electronic equipment is not working in the terminals, the FAA said.

International flights are being diverted to other airports, US Customs and Border Protection said.

Hartsfield-Jackson handles 2,500 flights and an average of 275,000 passengers daily, according to its website. Because of its size the outage could have a ripple effect on air traffic both domestically and overseas.

Georgia Power has confirmed they have crews in the field working to determine the cause of the problem. The outage affects all airport operations, spokesman Reese McCranie said. The airport is currently working with Georgia Power to figure out the cause of the outage, he said.

Atlanta is the largest hub for Delta Air Lines, which told passengers to check the status of their flights.

“Delta is aware of a power outage at the Atlanta Airport affecting airport concourses and terminal buildings,” spokesman Michael Thomas told CNN. “Flight disruptions are expected as a result and Delta customers are encouraged check the status of their flight via the Fly Delta Mobile App or Delta.com. More updates to follow.”

Brittny Dettro said she was waiting to board a flight from Atlanta to Milwaukee when the power went out in Terminal B early Sunday afternoon. She shot this image at 1:10 p.m. ET.

“When the power goes out in one of the world’s biggest airports… yikes! This is crazy ATL!!” she wrote in a Facebook post.

