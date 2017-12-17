Overheated toy battery believed to have sparked apartment fire that displaced 10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators believe an overheated lithium battery inside a toy sparked an apartment fire that displaced seven adult and three children Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened at the Mariner Apartments on the east side. Crews responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Harbor Dr. shortly before 8:44 a.m. IFD says the fire was marked under control at about 9:04 a.m.

Fire officials say the toy that overheated was in a furnace room that was also used as a storage closet. The fire ignited nearby combustibles.

A female occupant reportedly saw smoke coming out of the room and alerted others to evacuate. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

IFD says four unites were affected. Battalion Chief Dennis Gavaghan estimates the fire caused $100,000 in damage.

Authorities say it’s unclear if there were working smoke detectors, but all occupants had renters insurance.