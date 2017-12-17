× Oladipo scores 26, leads Pacers over Nets 109-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis had 17 coming off the bench and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-97 on Sunday night.

Myles Turner added 16, Cory Joseph chipped in 15 and Darren Collison added for the Pacers.

Allen Crabbe shook off his recent struggles, scoring 17 points in the first half on 5-for-7 shooting, including four 3s. He didn’t score in the second half.

Quincy Acy, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each had 14 in Brooklyn’s third straight loss.

The second meeting of the season between these teams definitely lacked the offensive spark of their first matchup, an opener in mid-October when Indiana won 140-131 at home.

The Pacers led by 14 with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and LeVert combined for a 6-0 run in little over a minute to close the gap to 94-86.

Indiana then bounced back with eight straight points, including a basket by Joseph that led to a technical foul on Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Have won their last five games against Brooklyn. . Indiana has won 13 of its last 17 regular season games against the Nets dating to 2003.

Nets: Brooklyn waived guard Yakuba Outtara. He was signed to a two-way contract on July 21. . According to various reports, they are expected to sign guard Milton Doyle to their vacant two-way contract spot on their roster. Doyle was waived prior to the start of the season but has been playing for the Long Island Nets, the team’s G-League affiliate. He’s averaged 21.3 points and shot 43.3 percent from the field in 17 games this season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Nets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.