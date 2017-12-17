Near northwest side shooting leaves 46-year-old man in serious condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon on the city’s near northwest side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1200 block of W. 32nd St. at around 12:30 p.m. The scene was just west of the Crown Hill Cemetery.

Police say the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Sabata Jenkins, is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

On Sunday evening, Jenkins was downgraded to serious condition.

“It’s a day where a lot of people are in church, but yet during broad daylight we see individuals that are having shootouts in our neighborhood. We have to say that is just unacceptable,” Reverend Charles Harrison, who lives near the area, said.

Earlier in the week on Friday, police were called to 3000 block of Elmira Street just after 1:00 p.m. for reports of shots fired, which is about a quarter mile away from Sunday’s shootout.

There police found two vehicle with bullet holes that belonged to a 54-year-old man and 31-year-old woman.

Harrison said a recent uptick in drug trafficking in the area has increased violent crime and put some residents on edge.

“There is a frustration on a nightly basis you are hearing gun shots in the neighborhood,” he said. “People don’t feel safe particularly at certain hours of the day.”

While several neighbors called in reports of the gun shots in Sunday afternoon’s shoot out, no eye witnesses have come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 262-TIPS.