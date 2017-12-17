Local barbershop offering 1,000 free haircuts Monday

Posted 10:39 pm, December 17, 2017, by

Courtesy Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you need a new haircut, one local barbershop has your back on Monday.

Kenny’s Barbershop and their academy is offering up to 1,000 free haircuts to the first people who show up Monday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you’re worried about a long wait, they told us 65 students will be ready to cut for the duration of the event. Last year, they handed out over 700 free haircuts.

Door prizes will be given out as well.

There’s two locations you can go to:

  • Kenny’s Academy of Barbering, located at 2150 N. Lafayette Rd.
  • Kenny’s Barbershop, located in Glendale Shopping center at 2625 E. 62nd St.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

