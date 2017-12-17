× Howard County Sheriff’s Dept. places Russiaville memorial sign for Deputy Carl Koontz

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. – The Howard County Sheriff’s Department held a ceremony Sunday for fallen Deputy Carl Koontz.

They installed a memorial sign at the intersection of Main St. and Union St. in Russiaville to always remember the ultimate sacrifice he made.

Deputy Carl Koontz and Sgt. Jordan Buckley were shot on March 20, 2015 while trying to serve arrest and search warrants for possession of a syringe around 12:30 a.m.

Koontz was shot in the pelvis and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

He was 27-years-old and left behind his wife, Kassie, and son, Noah.

The sign reads in full: