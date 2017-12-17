× Friends remember Muncie couple killed in fire, son is firefighter

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie family is mourning the loss of their parents. Don and Diana Delaney, both 74 years old, died early Saturday morning in a house fire in the 1200-block of 23rd St. in Muncie.

The fire is still under investigation and so far, officials have not released a cause.

“They just had this beautiful aura about them, they were always happy,” said family friend Chris Franklin, “everybody knew them and loved them in the community…it’s just a shame what happened.”

Franklin grew up knowing the couple and their five kids. One of their children died previously, and the other four still live in the area.

Firefighters showed up at the home around 4:00 a.m. but despite their best efforts could not save the couple, who family members said met each other in the first grade.

“They were so giving, they wanted to give to everybody,” said Franklin, “they didn’t know a stranger and everybody was welcomed in their house.”

One of their sons is also a Muncie firefighter who was at the scene but off-duty as the house burned. Their family says they’re focusing on how the Delany’s lived and their deep faith in God.

“They’re struggling, as anyone would be given the circumstances,” said Franklin, “but everybody is giving praise to God, and they know they’re in Heaven together.”