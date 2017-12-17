Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson selling team after sexual, racial misconduct allegations

Posted 8:23 pm, December 17, 2017, by

Courtesy Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have announced that owner Jerry Richardson is selling the NFL franchise amid an investigation by the league into allegations of sexual and racist misconduct by Richardson in the workplace.

The team announced on Twitter that Richardson is selling the team, linking to a five-paragraph letter by the franchise’s only owner.

Richardson said in the open letter “I believe it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership. Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of the NFL season.”

The NFL awarded Richardson an expansion franchise in 1993 and he has been the team’s only owner.

The letter did not directly address the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s