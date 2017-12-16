Strangers gather in Indianapolis to honor Purple Heart recipient and ‘abandoned veteran’

Posted 10:51 pm, December 16, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS – An incredible show of support Saturday brought together several hundred strangers to honor a man none of them knew.

68-year-old Glenn Shelton died November 26, and according to his obituary, his “family information is unknown.”

The Purple Heart recipient served in Vietnam.

Indiana Funeral Care organized Saturday’s gathering by spreading the word on social media.

“It’s just absolutely wonderful,” Russell Pryor said, commander for the VFW District 11. “It shows me that no matter when you served, who you served with or where you served, we’re here to support you.”

Shelton was buried at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.

People who attended Saturday’s event received a dog tag with Shelton’s engraved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s