× Police: Elderly woman in critical condition after being trapped underneath vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County responded to a serious crash just before noon on Saturday that sent an elderly woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger confirmed two vehicles were involved in a crash on US 36 just east on Pendleton at around 11:40 a.m.

He said an elderly woman was ejected from her vehicle and trapped underneath until help could arrive.

One vehicle was westbound on 36 when the other vehicle pulled out in front of and failed to yield.

Her injuries due not appear to be life-threatening but she was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other passengers were involved but only the woman is in critical condition.

We will update this story once more details are shared with us.