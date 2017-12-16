× One man arrested in 5 hour Aurora standoff

AURORA, Ind. — Friday night, a man was arrested after shooting at officers during a five hour standoff with police.

The incident started right before 2:00 p.m., when officers from the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and Aurora Police Department attempted a welfare check in the 5700 block of Dutch Hollow Road.

Once they arrived at the house, officers learned that 32-year-old Michael A. Smith, the lone occupant of the home, was wanted on a probation violation warrant through Dearborn County.

When officers attempted to make contact with Smith, he fired a shot in the officers’ direction.

That’s when the officers moved away from the house and called for assistance from the Indiana State Police and other nearby police departments.

After a 5 hour standoff, ISP SWAT entered the residence, and took Smith into custody without further incident.

Smith was found to be in need of medical attention and was transported to the Dearborn County Hospital, and then the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment.

After ISP detectives complete the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office where charges may be filed against Smith.

No officers were injured in the incident.