No decision yet by Indiana University on Tavis Smiley honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University says it hasn’t decided whether to remove Tavis Smiley’s name from a scholarship fund for the recruitment of black students or the atrium of a campus building.

Smiley is an Indiana University graduate who grew up near Kokomo. PBS says it suspended Smiley from his talk show after an independent investigation found “troubling allegations” of sexual misconduct.

Smiley has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that school officials are aware of the allegations against Smiley but that they’ve not reached any conclusions.

Smiley helped establish the $50,000 Tavis Smiley Scholarship Fund and the School of Public and Environmental Affairs building on the Bloomington campus is named for him.

