Muncie residence fire kills husband, wife early Saturday morning

Posted 12:19 pm, December 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, December 16, 2017

File photo

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie confirmed that two were killed in a residence fire early Saturday morning.

The victims were a husband and wife, identified as Don and Diana Delaney. The Delaney’s were both 74 years old and were both a month apart to the day.

It happened in the 1200 block of W. 23rd St. at around 4 a.m. The Delaware County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they died at the scene.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s