Indiana man charged in Charlottesville assault sentenced

Posted 3:09 am, December 16, 2017, by

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to charges for punching a man and woman demonstrating against a white nationalist protest in Virginia over the summer faces nearly a year in jail.

The Indianapolis Star reported on Friday that Dennis L. Mothersbaugh, of Vernon in southern Indiana, has been sentenced.

He was arrested in September after a warrant was issued on charges of misdemeanor assault and battery. Video surfaced on social media showing him marching with white supremacists in Carlottesville, Virginia, and punching a man and a woman protesting against them.

Mothersbaugh is accused of being with a group demonstrating against the scheduled removal of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a Charlottesville park.

A listed number for Mothersbaugh could not be located on Friday.

Here’s our previous story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s