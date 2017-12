× All lanes of WB I-70 closed near SR 267 due to overturned semi

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-70 are closed near SR 267 after a semi overturned and is stretched across all lanes.

The scene is near mile marker 65. Expect delays as you travel westbound on I-70.

We will update this story if we receive information on the condition of the driver.