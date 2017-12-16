$5K reward offered in search for missing Terre Haute woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana police chief says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a Terre Haute woman who vanished more than a month ago.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said Friday that community members donated the funds in hopes that the reward can generate “one little piece of the puzzle” in the disappearance of 77-year-old Alice Anita Oswald.

The Tribune-Star reports that Oswald vanished on Nov. 9 after she left a heating and cooling business to meet a worker at one of her rental properties.

She left the business in her burgundy Honda CRV, but there’s no evidence she ever arrived at the rental property.

Police say Oswald is white, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

