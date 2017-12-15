Shots fired at officers during welfare check in Aurora

Posted 6:12 pm, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17PM, December 15, 2017

Courtesy @Local12

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police confirmed that four police officers were shot at during a welfare check Friday afternoon in southeast Indiana.

Officers with Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and Aurora Police responded to the 5700 block of Dutch Hollow Rd. in Aurora at around 2 p.m. for the check.

ISP said shots were fired at officers from a man inside the residence.

During a press conference, Sgt.  Stephen Wheeles could not comment on the ongoing operations at the scene, but said they are going to try everything they can to bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

He said officials believes there is no current threat to the public and that the suspect is still inside the residence.

Wheeles could not comment on why officers were sent on the welfare check. The situation is still ongoing at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s