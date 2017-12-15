× Shooting near Ball State campus prompts alert from university

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police in Muncie are investigating a shooting near the Ball State University campus.

It happened just before midnight in the 800 block of West Beechwood Avenue, near Reserve and Riverside. Investigators said the male shooting victim suffered a flesh wound to his arm.

According to police, he was shot outside and taken to an area hospital. Muncie police said their investigation began minutes after the shooting took place. They believe the shooting was drug related and said the victim gave inconsistent statements.

The man told investigators that a mutual friend introduced him to a pair of individuals and met them on Beechwood Avenue to buy “tennis shoes.” At some point, the deal went bad and the victim got the suspects’ keys to a white SUV. That’s when the shooting happened, police said. The SUV was later seen being towed away from the scene; a gun was found in the front seat. Detectives are now working to find out who owns the vehicle.

Police are confident drugs were involved in the shooting; they said the victim and several witnesses smelled of marijuana.

Ball State University sent an emergency alert to students and staff just after 1 a.m. Less than an hour later, the university sent another message saying the investigation was ongoing and that there was no ongoing threat to campus.