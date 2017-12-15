× Serial rapist sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2015 rapes, robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County prosecutor announced that Jacquese Chaney was sentenced on Thursday to 75 years in prison after he was found guilty on several charges relating to rapes and robberies .

Chaney was found guilty of 20 counts including Rape, Attempted Rape, Robbery, Burglary and Arson at a court trial in November.

In November 2015, Chaney committed three sexual assaults and robberies between the 4000 and 4400 blocks of N. High School Road on the northwest side.

Chaney entered into a victim’s apartment using a key taken during the assault and stole items before setting the apartment on fire.

On two separate occasions, Chaney was captured on surveillance footage in possession of items that were stolen during two of the assaults. An anonymous tip led to investigators identifying Chaney as the suspect.

Chaney was found guilty of rape, robbery resulting in bodily injury, sexual battery, battery resulting in bodily injury, burglary, arson, kidnapping and intimidation.

“What is effectively a life sentence is the consequence for such violent and predatory behavior in our community,” Prosecutor Curry commented. “We commend the survivors who reported these crimes and cooperated in the prosecution of this defendant. Their courage to come forward in all likelihood stopped an episode of violence that would have victimized others.”

In addition to the 75-year sentence in this case, Chaney is currently serving a six-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to his role in an unrelated robbery at Community North Hospital in December 2015.