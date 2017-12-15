× Teen arrested in murder of Dr. Kevin Rodgers linked to recent burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police reports are shedding new light on the activities of two teens accused of killing an Indianapolis doctor.

Dr. Kevin Rodgers was found shot to death inside his home on the city’s northwest side on a Monday in mid-November.

Investigators now believe two teens, 18-year-old Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst and a 15-year-old boy, were involved the crime.

The 18 -year-old suspect remains behind bars while the case is investigated. In the meantime, police reports show that same suspect may have been involved in another burglary just 3 days before the murder.

According to police reports, Bickham-Hurst is also listed as a suspect in another burglary involving a 62-year-old victim at an apartment complex on Indy’s northwest side the Friday before Rodgers was killed.

Police may also have surveillance video of the 18-year-old visiting a pawn shop and trying to pawn some of the stolen items.

Sadly, teenagers being accused of such disturbing crimes is nothing new.

“Offenders are getting younger and younger offenders are committing more heinous offenses. That’s what the public is most concerned about,” said attorney Ralph Staples.

Attorney Staples isn’t connected to the case, but says the 18-year-old and the 15-year-old could be treated different by the court system.

“The magical number is 16. Juvenile court doesn’t have jurisdiction over 16 to 18-year olds who commit murder,” said Staples.

When suspects are under 16, a juvenile judge will hold a hearing to determine the level of suspects involvement and whether he should be waived to adult court.

For example, in July, three people were murdered inside a north side Indy apartment complex. Four 18-year-old suspects were charged in adult court. A 15-year-old was also charged, but remained in the juvenile system.

As for the murder of Dr. Rodgers, police have not ruled out the possibility that more teens could be charged.

“It has changed. There is violence among youth and they are being accused and charged with more violent crime and it’s something we need to be concerned about,” said Staples.

The 18-year-old is due in court Monday morning. Until then, he will continue to be held without bond. Police have not yet released a booking photo of either suspect.