Police looking for suspect connected to day care car break ins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are looking for at least one suspect they believe is connected to a rash of car breaks ins at a west side day care.

“I was dropping my 3-year-old off at school and I was in there literally two minutes and when I came out my window was busted and my belongings were gone,” one victim, who did not want to be identified, said. “I felt very violated. It has impacted my life tremendously. At that moment, I felt like this was the worst day of my life.”

Police said the KinderCare Learning Center on Coronado Road was hit three days in a row starting on Monday. Each time the suspects targeted parents who dropping off their children in the morning and in each case, they smashed the car windows.

The thieves got away with purses, phones and other valuables.

“It’s something that all parents are guilty of. Running and running out and you don’t think that someone would do that at a daycare where you are supposed to feel safe and secure for you and your child,” the victim said.

Police said they were able to get a picture of one of the suspects through video surveillance when he was using a stolen credit card to buy around $1,500 worth electronics at the Avon Walmart.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photo you’re asked to contact the Avon Police Department.

To prevent future issue at the day care, a KinderCare spokeswoman said the company has hired a temporary security guard to work at the west side location.