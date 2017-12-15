× Paying it forward, one Lego at a time

Indianapolis, IND– A New Palestine girl scout troop paying it forward this morning in honor of an Indiana boy, who touched the lives of so many in our community,.

Brody Stephens was just 8-years-old when he passed away from a viral complication at Riley Hospital for Children earlier this year.

During his time at the hospital, he often saw other patients who seemed bored or tired. That’s when he got the idea to start holding lemonade stands, to raise money to buy Legos for other patients, who were going through the same thing he was.

“We continue to do Legos sets at home that were his that he didn’t finish. That’s been a good stress reliever and a way to connect with him at the holidays,” said Brody’s mother Celia Stephens.

When it came time for Girl scout troop 874 out of New Palestine to do their annual service project, they knew they wanted to keep Brody’s legacy and love of Legos alive.

“I think it’s a great cause because we are helping kids who are either sick or in the hospital,” explained Troop 874 girl scout Elena wood.

They’ve been raising money since May and this week, with $2,000 dollars to spend, they went out in search of Brody’s favorite toy.

An act of kindness Brody may have started, but it’s one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon

“A project like this just teaches everyone a lot about giving, and being kind to others, spreading cheer to others,” Ceclia said.