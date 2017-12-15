New bill being drafted that would require tracking system for sexual assault kits
A state-wide audit showed more than 2,500 kits haven’t been tested. That’s about half of all kits currently sitting in law enforcement offices.
Indiana State Police sent a packet of information to counties in July, asking them to report their sexual assault kit numbers by late October.
The numbers came from kits waiting on processing at hospitals and from those sitting in evidence rooms at law enforcement agencies. The results showed serious concerns about the potential number of victims waiting for answers.
Senator Michael Crider (R-Greenfield, District 28) is spearheading the effort to take control of the backlog and prevent thousands of kits from being set aside in the future.
“Now that we have that number, we are trying to determine what priority levels to put on those numbers,” Crider said.
He drafted a bill that would require a tracking system for all kits. One idea for a tracking system would include barcodes on every kit.
“Anybody that operates within the law enforcement community could run that number and say, ‘whose kit is that? Where is it located? At what step is it in the process?’” Crider explained.
The system is one that would likely require cash in a non-budget year. In the meantime, Crider and other sexual assault prevention organizations are asking counties to prioritize kits and send them off for testing now, so the backlog doesn’t continue to grow.
“The more of these kids that we can get into the system, the more crimes will be connected, and the more justice we’ll give for all kinds of individuals.”
Crider also recommends for sexual assault victims to follow-up with the investigators on their case. He said victims should routinely ask if their kits have been tested and if not, ask why and when they will be.
The senator said he’s hoping to submit the bill this session.