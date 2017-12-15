× Fall ends with a mild weekend

A warm front lifted north of central Indiana Friday night and will bring a welcome temperature change.

This will be the last weekend of fall as winter starts next week. South of the warm front, we’ll enjoy a warmer weekend with highs from 45 to 50 degrees.

A stronger storm system will bring a chance for light rain Sunday afternoon. A few sprinkles will linger into Monday before dry weather moves in the middle of the week.

Winter will begin Thursday and with high temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average.

Lows will cool into the 20s overnight.

We’ll have a mild Saturday.

Showers will develop Sunday afternoon.

Sunday rainfall amounts will be light.

We’ll have a few sprinkles Monday.

We’ll have a cool, dry Tuesday.

We’ll have a cool, dry Wednesday.

Winter begins Friday with a warm surge.