Dog found with animal trap clamped to its testicles

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.- Hancock County animal authorities are trying to find whoever is responsible for a horrible case of suspected animal abuse.

Authorities say they found a young Labrador retriever wandering around with a metal animal trap clamped onto its testicles and said it is likely no accident.

The dog’s name is Axe and authorities said he is probably around a year old.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Heather Hamilton, who was the responding animal control officer who found Axe.

A driver spotted him Thursday afternoon, wandering alone near the Madison and Hancock County Lines. On closer look, that good Samaritan realized Axe was in bad shape and called 911.

Describing the spring-loaded device, Hamilton said, “this was the part that was that was actually on the dog’s scrotum and his testicles were stuck in it.”

Hamilton said it was likely put there intentionally.

“My first thought was cruelty just because of where it was placed,” said Hamilton, “because this couldn’t have been an accident, because of the way it was put on there.”

Axe was rushed to Indianapolis, where a local vet removed the trap and then neutered him.

His picture went up on social media, quickly allowing animal control to find his owner, who told them he’d gotten loose and went missing Wednesday. At this point, investigators do not think Axe’s owner had anything to do with his injury.

Thankfully, Axe will make a full recovery and head back home sometime next week.

In the meantime, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find whoever did this. If you’ve got any information about who is responsible you can call Greenfield Hancock Animal Management at (317) 477-4367.