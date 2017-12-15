Brain cancer survivor graduates from University of Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A basketball manager for the University of Kentucky who survived brain cancer graduated on Friday.

Massey graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA in communications.

Kevin Massey was diagnosed with a brain tumor his sophomore year of high school- just two weeks before he was supposed to get his driver’s license.

The Franklin Central athlete was hospitalized and immediately had to start radiation therapy.

Growing up in Indiana, Massey was born a basketball fan. His favorite team has always been the Kentucky Wildcats.

While Massey was fighting brain cancer, he received a special visit from coach John Calipari.

“After I got sick, coach Cal came to visit me in the hospital and said if I got into UK, I’d be a part of his staff,” said Massey.

Massey said being the manager for the Wildcats has given him a lot.

“I just kind of show up and show my friendly face and they’ve got my back every step of the way,” said Massey. “Whether it’s through academics, basketball or even just life in general- they’re there to support me.”

Massey said he’s excited for the future.and hopes to become a motivational speaker.

“I’m wanting to be a motivational speaker to help the ones that helped me to kind of give back a little bit,” said Massey. “I know how good for me a good support system was, so if I could help provide that for other kids that would make my day.”

