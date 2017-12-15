BoxLunch opens at Castleton Square Mall, helps Hoosiers with hunger relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A growing retail chain has opened its first store in central Indiana. A portion of sales at BoxLunch go to providing meals through Feeding America.

The chain first opened in 2015, and will have a hundred stores by the end of 2017. The store offers customers pop culture-themed products such as apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles. With every $10 spent, the store provides a meal to Feeding America, a group of 200 food banks scattered across the U.S.

“We got our name from our partnership with Feeding America," said BoxLunch store manager, Scarlett Simmons. "We really wanted to give back and fighting hunger is really important across the country. It’s an issue everyone has to deal with and we wanted to be a part of that.”

To date, the company has provided 11 million meals.

Each brick and mortar location is paired with a Feeding America food bank nearby. The Castleton location is partnered with Gleaners Food Bank.

"We think it’s wonderful," said Sara Estell, Gleaners' director of marketing and digital fundraising. "We work with a lot of corporations, businesses and restaurants, cause-marketing strategies.”

Gleaners is expected to start seeing funds come in from the new store by May of 2018.

“BoxLunch has committed a minimum of $500,000 to Feeding America," Estell said. "Half of that will go back to area food banks where they have stores. That’s a significant amount of money.”

Other Indiana BoxLunch locations include Fort Wayne and Mishawaka.

The Castleton location opened Wednesday, and will have its grand opening on Saturday.