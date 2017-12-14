× We have two cold days ahead of us before we return to the 40s with rain chances this weekend

The winds are dying down this morning, which will make it feel more pleasant today, however due to the northerly wind, temperatures will remain below average. Expect high temperatures to be around the freezing point with light winds and a cloud/sun mix. A passing flurry is possible, but no accumulation is expected.

If you’re planning on tailgating before the Colts game tonight, expect temperatures in the low 30s between 4-5pm downtown. We’ll drop into the upper 20s by 7pm and as you’re leaving Lucas Oil Stadium around 11pm we’ll be in the mid 20s.

Today and tomorrow we’ll be below average with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s this weekend. Saturday will be dry and breezy. Spotty light rain showers will be possible on Sunday.

That storm will approach from the south. Rain totals should be 0.25″ or less.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s for the first half of next week!