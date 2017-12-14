Two Indiana men will soon launch app to help track knee recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Two local athletes are launching a mobile app aimed at helping individuals suffering from various knee conditions.

The app allows patients to track their recovery from the the comfort of their smartphone.

Tommy Crowe and Dan Fisher are the co-founders of RecovAware.

RecovAware is knee rehabilitation tracking app that helps patients return to their sport of choice.

The co-founders came up with the idea after both suffered from various sports injuries.

“I could relate to it a lot because I grew up with Dan wakeboarding and what we really ran into was I had two different knee injuries and I noticed that I couldn’t do that trick the same after the surgery," said Crowe. "It was more because mentally I was doing things to do put less stress on that knee.”

Crowe and Fisher created the app with the advice of orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists to ensure the app would accurately track the knee's recovery.

The app uses smartphone sensors to capture data crucial to tracking the recovery process.

“One of the biggest things was including things that are relative clinically," said Fisher. "Things that physical therapists and doctors can track themselves and things that we can capture in the app that are simple enough for our average user to be able to do on their own and doesn’t take too much time and also doesn’t put them at risk.”

The app will go live on the App Store the first week of January.