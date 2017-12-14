Tony Stewart involved in scary crash during race in New Zealand

Tony Stewart may have retired from NASCAR, but he’s a race car driver at heart and still likes to hit the track.

The three-time Cup Series champion was competing in dirt sprint car races in New Zealand this week when he was involved in a frightening crash.

Video from Motorsport Moments captured the wreck, which happened when Stewart tried to get around another car on the dirt track. The other vehicle drifted a little wide, and Stewart’s No. 14 car made contact, sending it into the wall and flipping it over.

The crash happened Tuesday at Robertson Holden International Speedway. Photos posted on Twitter after the wreck showed Stewart walking away under his own power.

Stewart had taken the pole position in the second heat of the race, according to the track’s website. The crash happened during the final qualifier.