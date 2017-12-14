× SILVER ALERT: Kokomo authorities seek missing man

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Kokomo, Indiana. Ronald L. Debusk is an 71 year old white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

He was last seen Tuesday, December 13, 2017 at 11:00 am in Kokomo and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevy Silverado Indiana plate TK965LPC.

If you have any information on Ronald L. Debusk, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199, 765-456-1105 or 9-1-1.