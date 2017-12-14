× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Teens-Only Ugly Sweater After Party

Fishers Library (Fishers East/Center/Stage/Kitchen)

Dust off your ugly sweater and get ready to celebrate the holiday season with this TEEN ONLY after party on Friday, December 15, from 6-10 PM. Activities include holiday karaoke, making your own ugly sweaters for a fantastic fashion show, watching holiday classic movies, festive activities and a North Pole themed escape room. Pizza, snacks and light refreshments will be provided. This teen program is for Grades 8-12 only.

More info here.

Free Breakfast with Santa Claus

First Baptist Church, Greenwood, Ind.

Saturday, December 16, from 8-10 AM, enjoy a free breakfast with Santa! This event is open to the public and will also feature Christmas music and photos with Santa Claus.

More info here.

A Christmas Story Day

Indiana Historical Society

On Saturday, December 16, from 12-4 PM visit the Indiana Historical Society to celebrate one of the most iconic Christmas movies during “A Christmas Story Day.” You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into Ralphie’s living room as you take part in A Christmas Story themed trivia, create Chinese take-out-inspired crafts, and photo ops. Plus, you won’t shoot your eye out!

(Included as part of the admission price for Festival of Trees: $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children, age 5-17.)

More info here.

Christmas at Shireman Homestead

Columbus, Ind.

On Friday’s and Saturdays (Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22-23) from 7:30-9:30 PM, Shireman Homestead welcome’s families to their farm to see over 65,000 lights! Guests can also take a wagon ride to their Winder Wonderland for a walk through the old western town and festive cabins. Enjoy treats/refreshments, carriage rides, as well as interacting and taking photos with some of their barnyard friends, Santa, and Mrs. Claus. The Grinch even makes an appearance sometimes! Admission is $7.

More info here.

Straight No Chaser

IU Auditorium and Old National Centre

On Friday, Straight No Chaser heads home to Indiana University! IU’s most famous a capella group started back in 1996. Now, they are signed to Atlantic Records and have millions of fans all over the world. Can’t catch their show at IU Auditorium on Friday? No worries! They will also have performances in Indianapolis at Old National Center on Saturday and Sunday!

More info here.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Tarkington Theatre, Carmel, Ind.

Head to Carmel and enjoy Civic Theatre’s presentation beloved musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. They have nightly performances Friday-Sunday at 7 PM until January 7th, 2018.

More info here.