Indianapolis doctor pleads guilty to obstruction in fertility case, receives no jail time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A former Indiana doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate patients without their knowledge pleaded guilty in the case Thursday and received no jail time.

Our media partners at FOX59 first broke the story in 2015. A woman who thought she was an only child approached Angela Ganote after learning she had at least eight biological brothers and sisters. In court this afternoon, Dr. Donald Cline, 79, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice in the case.

He was sentenced to 365 days, all of which were suspended. This means he will serve no jail time and will not be on probation.

“Not only did Dr. Cline abuse his position of complete trust with his patients, his decisions will have lasting impact through generations of the impacted families,” Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry stated after the sentence was announced. “There were significant limitations to how a criminal case could proceed against Dr. Cline, but ultimately he admitted to his actions and to intentionally misleading investigators.”

At least two of his biological children are delivered victim impact statements.

Cline, who is retired, told attorneys that he lied to state investigators about fathering more than 20 children back in the ’70s and ’80s. He initially told investigators he never used his own sample, but DNA proved otherwise.

Cline later admitted he used his own sperm for insemination when a donor was unavailable and said it could have happened up to 50 times. He’s not facing charges for using his own sample because there’s no state law against it. Instead, he’s charged for lying about what happened.

One of his biological daughters, Jacoba Ballard, said after the sentencing she doesn’t think he’s remorseful.

“When we met – myself and seven other siblings, or five other siblings – he was not remorseful and he sat there and said that he was. He still at that time could not admit to us how many times he had done it or anything else. When he read his letter today, and said he had apologized and was remorseful– no,” she said.

At least six of his biological children were in court Thursday.

Clines biological daughter, Jacoba Ballard says she feels he is still lying and not remorseful for his actions. pic.twitter.com/YdrgZBeKW9 — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) December 14, 2017

Former Dr. Cline will not spend any time in jail on obstruction charges. He received 365 days suspended from the judge. He did not comment after the sentencing. pic.twitter.com/7bMnZ0cEFz — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) December 14, 2017