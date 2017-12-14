× Indianapolis doctor due in court to plead guilty to obstruction in fertility case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate patients without their knowledge will appear in court Thursday to plead guilty in the case.

Our media partners at FOX59 first broke the story in 2015. A woman who thought she was an only child approached our Angela Ganote after learning she had at least eight biological brothers and sisters. In court this afternoon. Dr. Donald Cline will plead guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice in the case. At least two of his biological children are expected to deliver victim impact statements.

Cline, who is retired, told attorneys that he lied to state investigators about fathering more than 20 children back in the ’70s and ’80s. He initially told investigators he never used his own sample, but DNA proved otherwise.

Cline later admitted he used his own sperm for insemination when a donor was unavailable and said it could have happened up to 50 times. He’s not facing charges for using his own sample because there’s no state law against it. Instead, he’s charged for lying about what happened.

At least six of his biological children are expected in court Thursday.

Cline has not taken a plea deal in the case and no charges against him will be dropped. He’s pleading guilty to the two obstruction of charges filed against him. The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.