IMPD arrests 2 suspects in fatal shooting of Indianapolis Dr. Kevin Rodgers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two suspect have been arrested in the shooting death of a local doctor.

Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst, 18, and a juvenile were arrested for felony murder and burglary, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced Thursday.

IMPD was called to the 7500 block of Ballinshire South, near West 56th Street and Dandy Trail, around noon on Nov. 20. Dr. Kevin Rodgers was found shot to death in his home.

Police said his wife was the one who discovered him and called 911.

He was program director emeritus at the IU School of Medicine. Rodgers started working for the IU School of Medicine in 1998. Since 2000, he helped maintain a clinic in Haiti. He previously held several positions at Brooke Army Medical Center. He was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School.

In a statement, Dr. Rodgers’ wife Ruth said, “The Rodgers family is grateful for the outpouring of prayers and condolences received since learning of Kevin’s untimely passing.”

A booking photo for the adult suspect has not been released.