× Final weekend of Fall

Gusty west and south west winds will keep us cool to end the work week as a warm front approaches. The warm front will lift north of central Indiana Friday night.

This will be the last weekend of fall as winter starts next week. South of the warm front, we’ll enjoy a warmer weekend with highs from 45 to 50 degrees.

A stronger storm system will bring a chance for rain Sunday afternoon that will change to light snow Sunday night.

Expect a few clouds Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Friday.

Temperatures will be warmer Saturday.

Rain will develop Sunday afternoon.

Snow showers are likely Monday.

Colder air arrives by Tuesday.