Family of murdered jailer speaks out

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.- The family of a Madison County jail officer murdered last week is telling his story. Twenty-nine-year-old Uriah Wilson was killed last Thursday night following an argument with his alleged killer, Joseph Hartley. Authorities say Wilson was strangled to death.

However, Wilson’s family said it wants to want to focus on how he lived, rather than how he died.

“You know, you see these crime story shows and you never think you’re going to be living one,” said Wilson’s uncle, Jonathan Wilson.

His family says public service was in Wilson’s blood and now they want the community to know what that service meant to him.

“I mean he was just a loving guy,” said Jonathan, “just kind of a protector.”

And that protective nature, his family says, wasn’t just for them.

“He genuinely cared about the prisoners in his care and he was concerned about their well-being,” said Jonathan.

Wilson was a supervisor at the Madison county jail. He was also a former Marine who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Mongolia.

“One of my favorite pictures of him is when he was deployed as a Marine, and he’s got this little desert owl that he’s helping,” said Jonathan, “and that’s just so him.”