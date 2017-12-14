× Colts TE Brandon Williams taken off on stretcher

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts tight end Brandon Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game with the Broncos with a head injury.

There was a long delay as Colts medical personnel worked to immobilize Williams on a backboard. The team says that was as a precaution. He had movement in his limbs.

Williams has a history of spinal issues while in college at Oregon.

He suffered the injury while blocking on punt coverage.

Indy Sports Central will have more information on his condition as it becomes available.