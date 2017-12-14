× Colts’ owner Jim Irsay on Luck’s right shoulder: nothing ‘ominous’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Owner Jim Irsay offered an update of sorts on his absentee quarterback, most notably insisting there’s nothing “ominous’’ with Andrew Luck’s right shoulder.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport at the NFL’s owners meetings in Irving, Tex., the Indianapolis Colts’ owner confirmed Luck still is in Europe, where he went to receive alternative treatment for his ailing right shoulder.

“But he’s coming home very shortly,’’ Irsay said. “No additional surgery at this point is planned.

“He’s doing great. He’s doing well. (We’re) disappointed obviously it’s taken as long as it’s taken. You know, medicine and the way it goes. But there hasn’t been any unusual setback. We didn’t find out anything ominous, something we didn’t know about or anything like that.

“It’s just taken time for him to go through his whole aspect of rehabbing and progressing and working through the soreness.’’

Luck’s rehabilitation from January surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder had progressed to the point he began practicing with the team on a limited basis Oct. 4. However, after four throwing sessions Luck experienced soreness and swelling in his shoulder and his throwing regimen temporarily was shut down.

On Oct. 30, general manager Chris Ballard announced Luck received a cortisone shot in his shoulder to address the inflammation and soreness, and three days later the team announced it had placed its $140 million quarterback on the season-ending injured reserve list.

In mid-November, it was reported Luck had traveled to Europe seeking alternative treatment for his right shoulder.

Earlier this week, coach Chuck Pagano said Luck was “doing fine. Communicating via email and text, making progress.

“He’s communicating with our docs and our trainers and they’re all communicating together.’’

