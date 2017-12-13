LIVESTREAM: Trump makes final tax pitch

President Donald Trump, eyeing his first major legislative victory, will make his final pitch to the American people on tax reform from the Grand Foyer of the White House on Wednesday.

The speech comes hours after Trump suffered a stinging defeat in Alabama, where Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore to unexpectedly win a Senate seat in a deep-red state. The loss, which shrinks Republican control of the Senate to a one-seat margin, threatens to imperil the Trump agenda and puts emphasis on the need to pass tax reform before Jones is seated.

Trump, sitting in the White House with Republican lawmakers tasked with negotiating the final deal, said holding the tax vote quickly is important not just because of the lost Senate seat.

Republicans, Trump said, “are very close to getting it done. We are very close to voting.”

“It’s a massive tax cut for the middle class,” said Trump. “It’s about jobs.”

House and Senate negotiators struck a tentative deal on the tax bill Wednesday, a significant sign that the Republican-controlled bodies are poised to deliver an overhaul of the US tax system by the holidays.

The speech, according to two senior administration officials, will be a 30,000-foot look at why tax reform is needed and show the president making the case that his tax cut package is “very real for so many American families.”

The White House invited five separate families — from Virginia, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Washington — to attend the speech. Additionally, 40 attendees will come from young Republican and college Republican groups.