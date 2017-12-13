Semi-truck hits school bus full of kids, causing it to flip

Posted 12:49 pm, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, December 13, 2017

LAKE PLACID, Fla. – Nearly two dozen people were injured after an accident involving a school bus in Lake Placid, Florida, WTSP reports.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The bus was stopped and had its flashing lights on to allow students to get onboard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck rear-ended the bus, and the bus overturned into a ditch. Twenty-two students and the bus driver were transported to local hospitals. Two of those patients were airlifted from the scene. There were 39 middle school students on the bus at the time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s