Rain and snow for the evening commute

A cold front will cause rain and snow for the evening rush hour. A light rain/snow mix is moving across central Indiana this afternoon and the Indy Snow Force is out treating roads. Bridges and overpasses may become slippery so be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination.

A light rain/snow mix has arrived.

Snow is heaviest along I-69.

Temps are warmer and light rain is falling south of I-70.