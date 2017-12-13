× Police investigating possible meth lab near school on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police were conducting an investigation on the northwest side Wednesday morning into a possible meth lab near a school.

Police cars were spotted near West 56th Street and Moller Road across from Snacks Crossing Elementary School. IMPD confirmed officers were investigating a meth lab in the area.

Crews at the scene said three police cars were parked outside a residence on 56th Street. Caution tape was blocking off the home.

Police said a neighbor noticed the door was open and called police. Investigators arrived to find several people had set up shop inside the home, which was vacant and being prepared as a rental. Most of the people ran off, but one person was detained. He’d started a small fire inside the home. Police then saw a “one-pot” meth lab.

Stones Crossing Elementary remained open, but buses may have to alter their routes to avoid police activity.