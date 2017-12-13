× Pacers fall 100-95 to Thunder in Paul George’s return to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The return of Paul George did not go how thousands of Pacers fans hoped it would, as Indiana lost Wednesday night. 100-95.

George shot poorly from the field but the Pacers couldn’t keep up with the Thunder in the second half.

Maybe both George and Oladipo were pressing a bit too much, looking to impress after they were traded for each other.

George, playing the villain role, ended his night with a horrendous line of 3-14 from the field.

Oladipo, the hero for the Pacers’ season thus far, was a little better, going 9-25 for 19 points.

PG got off to a very slow start and couldn’t find his stroke. Midway through the second quarter, PG had four turnovers and had not made a shot.

Steven Adams helped lead Oklahoma City to a 51-46 at the half.

McMillian made adjustments and the Pacers bolted out of the gate in the second half to the tune of a 11-2 run.

As expected, Pacers fans let George know their feelings about him as he was introduced. Check out the scene at Bankers Life from earlier tonight.

A bevy of boos for Paul George pic.twitter.com/6DeZnJo1rK — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) December 14, 2017

The Pacers look start a new winning streak Friday night against the Pistons. They are in the middle of a rough 7 game losing streak, after starting off the year 14-6.