Officer shot while serving warrant on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was shot during an exchange of gunfire while executing a warrant on the city’s near east side.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Harlan Street and Spann Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

The officer is listed in good condition. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.