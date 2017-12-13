Officer shot while serving warrant on near east side of Indianapolis

Posted 2:27 pm, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31PM, December 13, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was shot during an exchange of gunfire while executing a warrant on the city’s near east side.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Harlan Street and Spann Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

The officer is listed in good condition. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

