Not your grandmother’s B&B: Nestle Inn brings modern touches to classic bed and breakfast in the heart of Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Built in 1896, the Nestle Inn has long been a staple in the ever-changing landscape of the busy Massachusetts Avenue neighborhood.

Their location at 637 N. East Street (just across from Union 50 and next door to Henry’s Coffee Bistro) is a homey getaway for visitors and locals alike. Yelp reviewers consistently compliment the modern and personalized touches on the otherwise classic bed and breakfast.

“We like to say ‘We’re not your grandma’s B&B. But even she would be happy at the Nestle Inn,” said owner/innkeeper Leesa Smith.

The Nestle Inn features six unique guest rooms, each with their own private bath and free Wi-Fi. There are also some modern, fun touches like animal print robes and funky accent pillows.

The unique experience starts with an easy self-check-in, wherein you receive breakfast vouchers.

“One of the cool things that Leesa and Nestle Inn has established is that you can actually get your coffee or your breakfast next door with Henry’s Coffee Bistro which has been here for a long time. And now Coat Check Coffee at the Athenaeum—you’ve got to get their butterscotch latte,” said Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith.

“With that you can really experience other neighboring businesses when you stay here,” she added.

Then, when it comes to planning the rest of your meals and itinerary, the Nestle Inn’s many partnerships with nearby businesses ensure that you are always pointed in the right direction.

Or you could always sign up for a cooking class and learn some new skills right in the Nestle Inn’s own kitchen.

“The chefs are from Ivy Tech or the Culinary Institute. And so folks can come, local folks can come combine a room and a cooking class if you want to,” Leesa said.

After a long day, feel free to kick back anywhere you like. The innkeepers live right next door, so the entire Nestle Inn serves as a common area for guests.

“You can hang out wherever you want to and you’re not hanging out in someone’s living room,” she added.

But what about parking?

“They actually have designated parking and there are a lot of locations you can find right on the street. So they’ve got that taken care of for you,” said Brittany Smith.

Four Things You Need to Know: 1: Yelpers rave about rustic feel with a modern twist. The decor is comfortable, each room has a flat screen television and there is complimentary WiFi throughout the house. 2: Located just a block off of Mass Ave, it is a perfect walking distance to The Murat Theatre, restaurants like Union 50, and even the Indiana Convention Center. 3: The Nestle Inn offers private bathrooms for all six rooms in the house. These are not just private, but also spacious. 4: The Nestle Inn even offers cooking classes. Each class is instructed by a chef from the Ivy Tech Culinary Program, The Art Institute of Indianapolis, or a local venue from town.

One other popular option that a lot of locals like to take advantage of is their retreats: businesses or groups can actually book out the entire Nestle Inn for a work retreat, bachelorette/bachelor party, or any other group function.

But, Leesa explained that the Nestle Inn is so popular throughout the year, they don’t really have a slow season. So when it comes to booking, always call or email and book ahead. And if you are looking for a great holiday gift idea, gift certificates for the Nestle Inn are very popular.

You can check out the Nestle Inn on Yelp or on their website for more info. You can also connect with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

While you’re in the neighborhood, check out these other Mass Ave staples, within just three blocks of the Nestle Inn: