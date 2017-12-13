Important holiday shipping deadlines you need to know

Christmas is right around the corner, and you may be wondering just how long you have to procrastinate before it’s too late.

Here’s a handy guide to shipping deadlines for major retailers and delivery companies, courtesy of BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon

  • Dec. 15 – Free Shipping ($25 minimum)
  • Dec. 18 – Standard Shipping
  • Dec. 22 Two-Day Shipping (Free for Prime Members)
  • Dec. 23 One-Day Shipping (Select cities, includes Indianapolis)
  • Dec. 24 by 9:30 a.m. – Same-Day Delivery (Select cities, includes Indianapolis)
  • Dec. 24 by 9:45 p.m. – Two-Hour Delivery (Select cities, includes Indianapolis)

Bath and Body Works

  • Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Standard
  • Dec. 20 by 5:59 p.m. EST – Expedited
  • Dec. 21 by 5:59 p.m. EST – Overnight

Best Buy

  • Dec. 20 before 10:30 a.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping

Bloomingdale’s

  • Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Standard and Premium Delivery
  • Dec. 22 by noon EST – Express Delivery

Cabela’s

  • Dec. 19 by 5 p.m. EST – Standard
  • Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Guaranteed Express
  • Dec. 21 by 3 p.m. EST – Overnight Express

Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Free Standard
  • Dec. 19 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Expedited
  • Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Express

Finish Line

  • December 17 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Economy
  • December 17 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Ground
  • December 19 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Rush
  • December 20 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Express

JCPenney

  • Dec. 20 – Standard

Kmart

  • Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $49)
  • Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST – Standard Shipping
  • Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST – Premium Shipping
  • Dec. 24 by 3 p.m. for In-Store Pickup

Kohl’s

  • Dec. 18 by 11 p.m. CST – Standard
  • Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. CST – 2-Day Shipping
  • Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. CST – 1-Day Shipping

Macy’s

  • Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST –  Free Standard Shipping (min. $99)
  • Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Premium
  • Dec. 21 by 5 p.m. EST – Express
  • Dec. 22 by noon EST – Express
  • Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. local time – In-Store Pickup
  • Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. local time – Same-Day Delivery

Nordstrom

  • Dec. 20 by noon EST – Two-Business Day Shipping
  • Dec. 21 by noon EST – Free Standard Shipping
  • Dec. 22 by noon EST – Rush Shipping ($10)

Old Navy

  • Dec. 19 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $50)
  • Dec. 21 before 3 p.m. EST – 1-Day Shipping

Sam’s Club

  • Dec. 11 – Freight
  • Dec. 16 – Standard
  • Dec. 20 – Express

Sears

  • Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $49)
  • Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. CST – Standard Shipping
  • Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. CST – Premium Shipping
  • Dec. 24 – In-Store Pickup

Target

  • Varies by Item – Free Standard Shipping
  • Dec. 19 by 12 p.m. – Premium 2-Day Shipping
  • Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. – Express 1-Day Shipping
  • Dec. 22 by 7 p.m. – Restock

Toys R Us

  • Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Free Shipping
  • Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. EST – Expedited
  • Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Express
  • Dec. 24 by 6 p.m. local time – In-Store Pickup

Walmart

  • Dec. 13 – Freight
  • Dec. 19 – Standard
  • Dec. 21 – Rush

Need to ship the gifts yourself? Here are the shipping dates for FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS:

FedEx

  • Dec. 11 – Deadline for SmartPost shipments.
  • Dec. 15 – Deadline for Ground Delivery and Home Delivery shipments.
  • Dec. 19 – Deadline for Express Save shipments.
  • Dec. 20 – Deadline for 2-Day and 2-Day A.M. shipments.
  • Dec. 21 – Deadline for First Overnight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight shipments.
  • Dec. 23 – Deadline for SameDay City Standard shipments.
  • Dec. 25 – Deadline for SameDay City Priority shipments.
  • Dec. 25 – Deadline for SameDay shipments.

UPS

  • Dec. 18 – 3-day select
  • Dec. 20 – Second day air
  • Dec. 21 – UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air
  • Dec. 22 – UPS Next Day Air

USPS

  • Dec. 14 – USPS retail ground
  • Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail Service
  • Dec. 21 – Priority Mail Service
  • Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express Service

Free Shipping Day

What about free shipping? Several retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Friday, December 15, 2017. While a complete list of participating retailers would be too long to post, many of the stores above will take part.

