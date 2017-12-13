FedEx to see record-breaking peak season, offers app to ensure package security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- FedEx expects to see a record number of packages travel through its global network this season.

The company anticipates nearly 400 million packages will flow through its facilities worldwide this holiday season.

With an increased number of deliveries, the company is offering an app to help customers coordinate their deliveries to make sure they're secure.

Through the FedEx Delivery Manager app, customers can choose where, when and how they want their packages delivered.

“They can communicate with the carrier through this app and give specifics on where they want it secured on their porch or if they want it redirected to a neighbor’s house or friend’s house or even to their place of work," says Charles Cain, FedEx Ship's Operation Manager.

The app also gives customers the option to have their packages held at one of the company's on-site centers.

“On Site is a new program that we offer in conjunction with Kroger, all Kroger grocery stores , over 8,000 Walgreens and then we also have over 1,800 FedEx offices and all of our FedEx authorized ship centers.”

Here are the deadlines to get your deliveries before Christmas:

For FedEx Ground: Friday, Dec. 15

For FedEx Express Overnight: Thursday, Dec. 21