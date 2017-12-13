× Executive order grants state employees 4 weeks of paid parental leave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – State employees will have up to four weeks of paid parental leave time, the governor announced Wednesday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. The policy gives employees up to four weeks to spend time with a newborn or newly adopted child.

“This new policy supports families and healthy kids by ensuring parents—both women and men—get the time they need to bond and adjust to a new baby or adopted child,” Holcomb said. “This policy sends a strong message to attract more top talent to state government service.”

To qualify for parental leave, employees must have worked for the state for at least six consecutive months. Full-time employees will receive up to 150 hours (four weeks) of leave while part-time employees are eligible for up to 75 hours (two weeks).

The policy allows employees to take the time incrementally. It can be used up to six months after a child is born or adopted.

See the executive order here.