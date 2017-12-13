× DPW crews will pretreat roads ahead of another round of winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With a chance for ice and rain, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) will have salt trucks on the road by 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

DPW will have 40 drivers pretreating roads with salt late tonight through Thursday morning. DPW drivers will address thoroughfares, bridge decks and overpasses in preparation for morning rush hour.

In addition, DPW crews will continue monitoring road and weather conditions around the clock to address changing conditions.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will activate after 11 p.m. when crews hit the roads. The online tool allows anyone to see real-time movements where DPW crews have treated roads.

The city is encouraging residents to adhere to travel advisories and exercise caution on roadways throughout the winter months.

For a list of winter driving tips and ways residents can stay safe while driving in the snow, visit indy.gov/snow.

